Quantenna Communications, Inc.: Quantenna Partners with NXP on Wi-Fi 6 Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019) has partnered with NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) to develop comprehensive platforms for the Wi-Fi 6 market. The platforms include hardware, software and a set of reference designs for integrated residential gateways, routers and repeaters, as well as enterprise, industrial and outdoor applications. These designs combine Quantenna's Wi-Fi 6 products, QSR10GU-AX PLUS and QSR5GU-AX PLUS, with NXP's Layerscape processors, including LS1043A and LS1046A multicore processors. They offer high levels of Wi-Fi performance with up to 10 Gbps throughput, a high-performance networking stack with extra security features, support for IoT technologies such as Bluetooth and NFC, and processing headroom for customer applications.

Quantenna's QSR10GU-AX Plus (12-stream) and QSR5GU-AX Plus (9-stream) provide integrated dual-band, dual-concurrent 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz functionality in the same chipset, and support speeds up to 10 Gbps for the QSR10GU-AX Plus. Both chipset families include the SmartScan feature, which offers enhanced radar detection and spectrum analyzer capabilities with wide frequency range analysis. These families also support advanced MU-MIMO schemes, allowing for transmission to multiple devices at the same time.

The pin-compatible NXP LS1043A and LS1046A are quad-core, 64-bit Arm-based processors designed for high-performance communication systems. They offer up to 45,000 Coremarks of CPU performance and include on-chip packet and crypto acceleration for up to 20 Gbps routing throughput. Supported by NXP's rich software solutions and pre-integrated with optimized host drivers for Quantenna Wi-Fi, these platforms bring enterprise-class performance to multiple applications.

"As a leader in the industry's transition to Wi-Fi 6, Quantenna is enabling innovations that provide end users with the best Wi-Fi experience," said Ambroise Popper, vice president, strategy and corporate marketing, Quantenna. "We are thrilled to be working with NXP to deliver powerful solutions that meet and exceed the market needs."

"NXP's scalable Layerscape family of 64-bit Arm-based communications processors is leading the Edge Computing wave. Our software and hardware solutions enable gigabit-class networking while freeing up CPU headroom to run new value-added services," said Noy Kucuk, vice president of product management, NXP. "As a leading-edge Wi-Fi technology company, we see Quantenna as the ideal complement to our smart processing solutions."

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna .

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V..

NXP, the NXP logo and Layerscape are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. Arm is a trademark or registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. The related technology may be protected by any or all of patents, copyrights, designs and trade secrets. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

Media Contact

Sally Chan

+1 669 209 5659

pr@quantenna.com