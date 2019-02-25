TOKYO, Feb 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Evolis announces the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Tokyo, Evolis Japan K.K. The French group designs, manufactures and commercializes a complete range of personalization and issuance solutions for plastic cards in various markets such as retail, hospitality, banking or public administrations across the globe.Evolis has been present since 2008 in Japan through a distributor. The creation of a local subsidiary aims at strengthening relations with local partners in order to accelerate the group's business development and establish a long-term presence in Japan.Operational since January 7, 2019, Evolis Japan will market the entire Evolis product range and offer technical support by Japanese speakers, expand the traditional distribution network, develop channels dedicated to new industry sectors, and strengthen response to the demands of government bodies and financial institutions."Japan is one of the world's leading economies with more than 125 million people. We therefore see strong potential for card personalization in several markets. The creation of a Japanese company will help in our existing business relationships and facilitate the development of new partnerships" says Eirik Bakke, Managing Director, Evolis APAC.Evolis systems allow for the on-site personalization, encoding and securing of cards that support various applications, such as access control badges, debit and credit cards, ID cards, resident permits, drivers' licenses, transport passes, student IDs, as well as product tags for the retail and hospitality market.Evolis' solutions support any requirement in card personalization, from basic printing in small runs up to the personalization of advanced and secured cards in large volumes. Numerous governments, financial institutions and large retail chains are using Evolis' card personalization systems to issue their cards.Due to its flexible manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise, Evolis meets stringent customer demands in terms or technical features, quality and delivery lead times. A project team is dedicated to designing specific and tailored solutions, recognized at national and international levels.For further information, please visit Evolis (EPA: ALTVO) at www.evolis.com.Contact:Jimmy MalmoucheEvolis Japan K.K.T: +81 70 1371 1515E: evolisjapan@evolis.comSoanne LamEvolis Asia Pte LtdT: +65 6335 0185E: evolisasia@evolis.comU: http://www.evolis.comSource: EvolisCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.