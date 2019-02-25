

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax declined to $50.49 million from last year's $77.35 million.



Basic earnings per share declined to 1.69 US cents from 3.78 US cents last year.



EBITDA was $79.46 million, down from $99.30 million last year.



Revenue of $181.73 million dropped from $190.41 million a year ago driven by lower gold sales.



Further, the Board of Directors would like to recommend a final dividend of 3.0 US cents, subject to AGM approval, bringing the 2018 total dividend to 5.5 US cents, equivalent to approximately 100% of free cash flow to shareholders.



