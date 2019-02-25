Embedded Developers Reduce Overall Cost of Achieving Compliance by Quickly Understanding and Automating Requirements Based on Specific ASIL

LDRA, software quality experts in the areas of functional safety, security, and standards compliance, has introduced an enhanced version of the LDRA tool suite for Automotive that helps customers reduce cost, effort, and time of complying with the latest release of the ISO 26262 functional safety standard. The enhanced LDRA tool suite for Automotive enables embedded developers to quickly understand the requirements of the new ISO 26262-6:2018ISO 26262-6:2018 standard depending on the Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) required for their application and helps ensure safe and secure automotive application development and deployment.

LDRA's commitment to the automotive sector is typified by their representation on the ISO 26262:2018 Technical Committee, and reflected in the continuous improvement of its automotive tool suite to help automotive suppliers and OEMs manage the overall cost of compliance and mitigate risk of developing and delivering their applications. LDRA's comprehensive requirements-through-verification solution quickly and easily identifies standard requirements according to the specific ASIL and shares those requirements across the development team for further timesaving and collaboration. Automating coding standards compliance, verification, and reporting save even more time and money. The LDRA tool suite will enable lifecycle traceability, coding standards compliance with industry standards such as CERT and MISRA, as well as in-house coding standards. Furthermore, the LDRA tool suite will automate the process of testing and report generation.

LDRA's enhanced tool suite is tuned to help automotive customers comply with the latest ISO 26262 standard based on their ASIL requirements. Developers of ADAS, infotainment, powertrain, body electronics applications, and autonomous vehicle technology can select the ASIL A, B, C or D assurance required by their application and quickly understand the corresponding requirements. LDRA TBmanager, a module within the automotive tool suite, helps developers manage the workflow process and activities, understand exactly what is required of a system targeted at a specific ASIL, and automate compliance. LDRA TBmanager generates the appropriate standards objectives, and enables requirements traceability, static and dynamic analysis, and automated reports for compliance with that level, and then maps LDRA tool suite capabilities to the latest release of ISO 26262. This process effectively simplifies, automates, and reduces the cost of compliance, while also automating and expediting the delivery of certification evidence.

"As automotive applications accelerate in complexity with the advancements in ADAS and autonomous vehicle technology, functional safety and now security requirements have become paramount in software development," said Ian Riches, director, Automotive Services for Strategy Analytics. "It is absolutely critical that automotive OEMs and their suppliers leverage software quality analysis and automation technologies such as those provided by LDRA to help mitigate risk and manage the cost of compliance for safety-critical applications."

"The fast-changing automotive market and threat of vehicle recalls has put increasing pressure on software developers to cost effectively build safe and secure applications," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "We continue to enhance the LDRA tool suite for Automotive to help customers manage compliance to the latest ISO 26262 functional safety standards in a cost-effective yet quality-focused manner. The LDRA tool suite is unique in both process and automation; it is the only tool that enables customers to specify exactly which ASIL level they need to achieve-leading to faster automation and reduced cost of compliance in terms of money, time, and effort."

The latest LDRA tool suite for Automotive will be on display at Embedded World 2019. Come to the LDRA stand to discuss your requirements at:

Embedded World, 26-28 February 2019, Nürnberg, Germany

LDRA Stand: Hall 4-509

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

