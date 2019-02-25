Combines Avnet's SmartEdge Agile IoT device with Octonion's Brainium software platform and Sequans' Monarch chipset to enable plug and play connectivity solutions for IoT

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, and Octonion, an Intelligent Edge IoT software provider, have teamed up with Orange, a mobile network operator, to launch a customized yet also modular 'plug and play' Avnet SmartEdge Agile IoT device using Octonion's Brainium meta-sensing artificial intelligence (AI) software, designed specifically for the LTE-M network. The solution is the first to market that enables engineers and manufacturers deploying IoT projects on ultra-low bandwidth networks to benefit from the power of AI and Security at the Edge.

This new LTE-M connectivity board includes a live booster module that has been developed by Sequans Communications, a 4G chipmaker, based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platformIt will be on display this week at Mobile World Congress by Sequans in Hall 5, stand 5C87.

Orange is the first Mobile Operator to harness the power of AI and Security at the Edge for the LTE-M network. By utilizing Avnet SmartEdge Agile and the benefits of LTE-M connectivity, customers have an optimized IoT device that is cost-efficient, certified and ready to use. The device works in conjunction with Octonion's Brainium meta-sensing software, which helps developers simplify and overcome the complexity faced with IoT project development, serving as an end-to-end platform solution that provides AI and security at the edge.

"The LTE-M network is an ideal network for IoT edge computing, and when combined with Avnet's SmartEdge Agile IoT Device, customers will be able to deploy smart, secure IoT solutions quickly and cost effectively," said Lou Lutostanski, global vice president of IoT for Avnet. "Our relationship with Octonion, Sequans, and now Orange, the first mobile operator to deploy an LTE-M solution at the edge, gives us a 'first mover advantage,' further solidifying the unique value Avnet's ecosystem delivers to customers."

AI and Edge Computing: at the core of LTE-M network

LTE-M networks have been launched across many countries to support the rapid explosion of IoT, especially in the mobile and industrial IoT markets, addressing a broad range of use-cases. Benefits of AI on the LTE-M network include significant increased battery power saving features and cost-effective design and services support. In addition, by bringing data analysis and processing closer to the source, companies have the option to reduce bandwidth and latency requirements to manage their information.

With Sequans' live booster for Orange's LTE-M network and Brainium software on board, Avnet demonstrates its commitment to delivering a modular hardware device with a broad range of connectivity solutions to answer the needs of today's industrial IoT (IIoT) customers with Avnet SmartEdge Agile.

"As a leading telecoms operator in IoT, Orange is focused on helping customers to have the best experience in their IoT projects," explained Yves Maitre, Executive VP Connected Objects and Partnerships at Orange. "The AI Brainium solution combined with Orange Live Booster module provides the best out-of-the-box experience to accelerate the industrialization of IoT projects utilizing AI and Edge Computing."

"Orange and Avnet are two leaders in the IoT ecosystem and we are pleased to contribute our technology to the exciting new Avnet SmartEdge Agile device," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Monarch is the most mature LTE-M connectivity platform in the industry with ultra-low power consumption and comprehensive IoT features that help to make the new device a very smart solution to perform AI and security at the edge."

Join Sequans at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28, Hall 5, stand 5C87, where the Avnet SmartEdge Agile with Octonion Brainium solution will be showcased.

Avnet takes the complexity out of IoT for customers by providing devices that are smart, connected and trusted.

