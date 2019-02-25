News Highlights

Arm and leading security testing labs collaborate to provide independent evaluation of Platform Security Architecture (PSA) implementations in IoT devices

Arm, Brightsight, CAICT, Prove&Run, Riscure and UL establish PSA Certified to build trust in connected devices and grow IoT deployment

To support widespread deployment of secure IoT solutions based on the Platform Security Architecture (PSA) framework, Arm and its independent security testing lab partners Brightsight, CAICT, Riscure and UL, along with consultants Prove&Run, today announced PSA Certified. Through independent security testing, PSA Certified enables IoT solution developers and device makers to establish the security and authenticity of the data collected from a diverse world of IoT devices.

"PSA gave the industry a framework for standardizing the design of secure IoT devices, and PSA Certified brings together the leading global independent security testing labs to evaluate the implementation of these principles," said Paul Williamson, vice president and general manager, Emerging Businesses Group, Arm. "This will enable trust in individual devices, in their data, and in the deployment of these devices at scale in IoT services, as we drive towards a world of a trillion connected devices."

PSA Certified provides a simple and comprehensive approach to security testing. It comprises two elements: a multi-level security robustness scheme and a developer focused API test suite. The security testing is based on third-party lab-based evaluation that builds trust through independent checking of the generic parts of an IoT platform including: PSA Root of Trust (the Root of Trust is the source of integrity and confidentiality), the real-time operating system (RTOS) and the device itself.

Validating the foundational security of IoT devices

PSA Certified enables devices makers to get the security required for their use case through three progressive levels of security assurance which are assigned by analyzing the use case threat vectors. For example, a temperature sensor in a field may require different security robustness (level 1) than a sensor in a home environment (level 2) or in an industrial plant (level 3). Following the testing, all PSA Certified devices will have electronically signed report cards (attestation tokens) for determining which level of security has been achieved, allowing businesses and cloud service providers to make risk-based decisions.

More security value for developers

As part of the program, the PSA Functional API Certification enables standardized access to essential security services, making it easier to build secure applications. Free test suites have been published for chip vendors, RTOS providers and device makers to test their PSA APIs and harness the hardware security of the latest silicon platforms.

PSA Certified is already gaining traction with leading silicon and IoT platform providers. Cypress, Express Logic, Microchip, Nordic Semiconductor, Nuvoton, NXP, STMicroelectronics and Silicon Labs have all achieved Level 1 certification. Nuvoton and OS provider ZAYA have achieved both PSA Certified Level 1 and PSA Functional API Certification, and Arm Mbed OS will provide out of the box compliance with PSA Certified Level 1 and PSA Functional API Certification in its upcoming March 5.12 release.

PSA: A comprehensive framework for IoT device security

PSA Certified is the next step in the Platform Security Architecture (PSA) journey, bringing a tangible measure of device security to the IoT. PSA is a four stage framework that guides IoT designers through the journey of creating a secure connected device. It goes beyond instructions and principles, with a comprehensive set of downloads, including Threat Models and Security Analyses documentation, hardware and firmware architecture specifications, open source Trusted Firmware (TF-M) and API test kits.

To find out more about PSA Certified and the multiple independent test labs available, please visit: www.psacertified.org.

About Arm

About Brightsight

About CAICT

About Prove Run

About Riscure

About UL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005329/en/

Contacts:

Alex Harrod

Senior PR Manager, US and EMEA, Arm

Alexandra.Harrod@arm.com

+44 7795 363057