The U.S. president last night announced he is hoping to arrange a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to bring an end to the long-running trade stand-off between the two nations, provided further progress can be made in negotiations.Last night's announcement by U.S. president Donald Trump of a delay in the imposition of escalated tariffs on Chinese goods will offer a ray of light to American solar developers. The president announced via a couple of tweets - how else? - that the planned escalation of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10% to 25% on Friday would be delayed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...