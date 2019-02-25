NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has published "NEC Multiband Radio Solution", a white paper that introduces a noble approach that utilizes existing NEC iPASOLINK radio technologies to boost capacity and range without compromising availability.The NEC Multiband Radio Solution will enhance microwave backhaul performance by an order magnitude in orchestration with network evolution to 5G and various bandwidth hungry applications. NEC is in the forefront of offering a noble multiband solution that leverages existing, field proven NEC technologies, while providing superior innovation and performance.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.