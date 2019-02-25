sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.02.2019 | 10:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 25

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 January 2019

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2019

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings7.6
Tech Mahindra5.8
Marico3.4
Unicharm3.1
Delta Electronics2.9
Manila Water2.6
Housing Development Finance Corp2.6
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.4
Bank OCBC NISP2.3
PT Kalbe Farma2.3
Total35.0
Geographical breakdown%
India32.2
Taiwan11.0
Philippines8.2
Hong Kong7.6
Indonesia6.6
Japan6.2
Bangladesh5.0
Thailand4.1
Malaysia2.5
Others5.7
Cash10.9
Total100.0

- ENDS-

25 February 2019

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


