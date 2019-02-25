Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 January 2019

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2019

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 7.6 Tech Mahindra 5.8 Marico 3.4 Unicharm 3.1 Delta Electronics 2.9 Manila Water 2.6 Housing Development Finance Corp 2.6 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.4 Bank OCBC NISP 2.3 PT Kalbe Farma 2.3 Total 35.0 Geographical breakdown % India 32.2 Taiwan 11.0 Philippines 8.2 Hong Kong 7.6 Indonesia 6.6 Japan 6.2 Bangladesh 5.0 Thailand 4.1 Malaysia 2.5 Others 5.7 Cash 10.9 Total 100.0

25 February 2019

