

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay the deadline for additional tariffs on Chinese goods set to begin on March 1.



Citing substantial progress in trade talks, Trump also indicated he plans to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to reach a final deal.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points or 0.32 percent at 5,232 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Carmakers rallied as tariff worries eased. Renault jumped 1 percent and Peugeot gained 1.2 percent while car parts maker Valeo rose as much as 3.7 percent.



Ipsen declined 1.7 percent. The biopharmaceutical company is acquiring Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal valued at up to $1.3 billion.



