Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Destiny Pharma: XF-73, Destiny Pharma's new antimicrobial, is in Phase IIb for the prevention of staphylococcal surgical infections and seems to be in the right place at the right time. Recent press reports suggest that in most developed markets, cutting screening for nasal staphylococcal carriage before surgery was associated with patient deaths. Another recent paper highlighted the mortality benefit of nasal decolonisation.ISIN: GB00BDHSP575

