Half Moon Bay Antigua and Edmiston to Form New Marketing Partnership

Partnership Will Position Half Moon Bay Antigua as a Leading Yacht Destination



LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Destinations , a fully integrated destination development company, has announced a new marketing partnership between Half Moon Bay Antigua , the resort and residences redefining the whole notion of a luxury Caribbean experience, and Edmiston, the leading yacht sale and charter company.

Antigua enjoys a rich heritage as one of the Caribbean's leading yacht destinations thanks to its many picturesque harbours and the world-famous Antigua Sailing Week, one of yacht racing's most prestigious events. The new partnership will therefore be a mutually beneficial relationship, drawing on the synergies between the clientele of Half Moon Bay Antigua and Edmiston to establish a deep connection between luxury yachting and the new resort which is located just twenty minutes from yachting hubs English Harbour and Falmouth.

"We've always admired Edmiston as a leader in luxury yachting and believe Half Moon Bay Antigua will soon be one of the leading resorts for luxury in the Caribbean. A cooperative relationship between the two brands combines our understanding of a common clientele to benefit us both," said William Anderson, CEO of Half Moon Bay Antigua.

"I believe Half Moon Bay represents a very rare opportunity to quite literally acquire a 'slice of paradise'. The venue will provide unrivalled levels of luxury whilst the location offers arguably the finest yachting experiences in the Caribbean," said Jamie Edmiston, Chief Executive, Edmiston.

Edmiston is one of the most recognised global brands in yachting with a long history of operations in Antigua and in-depth local knowledge.

Half Moon Bay Antigua is comprised of ten of the most exclusive plots of land available for sale in the Caribbean. With prices ranging from $10 million to $25 million, the ten lots offer the opportunity to create unique estates within easy reach of the anchorage of Nonesuch Bay.

Half Moon Bay Antigua boasts one of the most spectacular white sand crescent beaches in the world and offers an unparalleled setting for what will be the most sought-after resort and residential community in the Caribbean. Owners and resort guests will have exclusive access to amenities including Sense, a Rosewood Spa and a Biodynamic farm.

About Replay Destinations:

Replay Destinations is a fully integrated destination development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and operates in the continental United States, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Replay's team of strategists, planners, designers, builders and operators develop and operate authentic and enduring places that become must-visit destinations for guests and potential real estate purchasers alike. Working with visionary private equity firms, landowners, municipalities, other developers and families with legacy holdings, Replay creates places that the marketplace thinks of first and likes best, which in turn enhances the market awareness and economics of the destination. The founder and partners of Replay are select key senior executives from Intrawest Corporation, which was the largest publicly listed four-season destination resort developer in the world, with more than 18 destination resorts globally. Intrawest Corporation was sold to private interests in 2006 and Replay Destinations was established in 2007. For more information visit www.replaydestinations.com .

About Edmiston:

Edmiston & Company is a world leader in the superyacht industry. Specialising in the sale, charter, management and new construction of the largest and most important yachts. The company has an unrivalled reputation when it comes to performing for its clients at the very highest level.

With a global network of offices in key international locations, Edmiston has the international presence combined with the key local knowledge necessary to service the needs of its clients, worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823818/RHMB_Antigua.jpg