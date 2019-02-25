Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, February 25
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|(i) PETER SHERRATT
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|(i) SPOUSE
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|INITIAL
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P
GB0008825324
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ACQUISITION OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings
34,000
£12.741 per share
£433,194
65,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 FEBRUARY 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON