Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Change of Registered Office 25-Feb-2019 / 09:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INEVSTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Change of Registered Office The Company announces that with effect from 25 February 2019 the Registered Office of the Company has been changed to: Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. Enquiries: George Bayer Maitland Administration 01245 398984 Services Limited ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7603 EQS News ID: 780591 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 25, 2019 04:56 ET (09:56 GMT)