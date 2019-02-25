Security Solution Gives Parents the Confidence They Need to Manage Their Children's Online Activities

Mobile World Congress - McAfee today announced a partnership with Türk Telekom, the leading information and communication technologies company in Turkey. Powered by McAfee's Safe Family, fixed and mobile broadband customers will have the option to benefit from robust parental controls that will help provide parents with the confidence they need to better manage their children's online experience.

According to recent research, children up to age 8 spend an average of 2 hours and 19 minutes every day on screen media, with 72 percent of that time spent watching TV and videos. Recent McAfee research discovered that 80 percent of parents say they're concerned about who their child interacts with online, with 34 percent having discovered that their child has visited an inappropriate website on their device.

These findings, coupled with the reality that families' lives and homes are becoming increasingly digital, highlights the need for a simple solution to help manage children's online experiences. Protecting them from cyber threats, predators and exposure to inappropriate content, McAfee Safe Family enables parents to view and control their children's online activities on Android, iOS and Windows devices. It also allows them to limit their children's screen time and monitor their whereabouts when they are away from home without parental supervision.

"There is no time like the present for parents to protect what matters to them in this 'connected everything' world, as their children's screen time increases the number of connected devices they have access grows," said Terry Hicks, McAfee's executive vice president, consumer business group. "By offering Safe Family to their customers, Türk Telekom joins us in our commitment to empower both parents and children with a solution that helps ensure online interactions are safe and enjoyable."

"In our world which is increasingly becoming more mobile and social media focused, ensuring the internet safety of your family, protecting your child from undesirable, inappropriate and malicious content and individuals is becoming harder," said Ümit Önal, Türk Telekom's chief marketing and customer care officer. "By collaborating with McAfee in this environment, we are providing parents with the protection they need to help keep families safe. We believe the solution will reach significant use rates in very near future among our subscribers."

Key Product Features

App and web monitoring and blocking Blocks apps and URLs individually or by category

Blocks apps and URLs individually or by category Screen time controls Limits screen time to prevent children from using their devices at certain times of day, such as early morning or late at night

Limits screen time to prevent children from using their devices at certain times of day, such as early morning or late at night Location tracking Allows parents to track children on a map, giving the ability to know location via connected devices

Allows parents to track children on a map, giving the ability to know location via connected devices 1-click digital time-out Pressing the pause button allows parents to put children on timeout to prevent them from accessing their devices

Pressing the pause button allows parents to put children on timeout to prevent them from accessing their devices Uninstall protection Prevents children from uninstalling Safe Family by setting a pin code on the app

Availability of McAfee Safe Family with Türk Telekom

Türk Telekom's fixed and mobile broadband customers can now register for Safe Family at turktelekomguvenlik.com. This is available now, from 5.99 lira per month.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Türk Telekom

Türk Telekom, with 178 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey. In 2015, Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. adopted a "customer-oriented" and integrated structure in order to respond to the rapidly changing communication and technology needs of customers in the most powerful and accurate way, while maintaining the legal entities of TT Mobil Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and TTNET A.S. intact and adhering to the rules and regulations to which they are subject. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under the single "Türk Telekom" brand as of January 2016.

"Turkey's Multiplay Provider" Türk Telekom has 14.4 million fixed access lines, 10.9 million broadband, 3.6 million TV and 21.5 million mobile subscribers as of December 31, 2018. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with 33,417 employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey's transformation into an information society.

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., providing PSTN and wholesale broadband services, directly owns 100% of mobile operator TT Mobil Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, Mobile TV, Smart TV services provider TTNET A.S., convergence technologies company Argela Yazilim ve Bilisim Teknolojileri A.S., IT solution provider Innova Bilisim Çözümleri A.S., online education software company Sebit Egitim ve Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S., call center company AssisTT Rehberlik ve Müsteri Hizmetleri A.S., project development and corporate venture capital company TT Ventures Proje Gelistirme A.S., Electric Supply and Sales Company TTES Elektrik Tedarik Satis A.S., wholesale data and capacity service provider Türk Telekom International, and indirectly owns 100% of subsidiaries of Türk Telekom International, TV Broadcasting and VOD services provider Net Ekran Companies, telecommunications devices sales company TT Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S. and payment services company TT Ödeme Hizmetleri A.S. and counselling services company 11818 Rehberlik ve Müsteri Hizmetleri A.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005401/en/

Contacts:

McAfee

Sebrina Kepple

sebrina_kepple@mcafee.com

Türk Telekom

pr@turktelekom.com.tr