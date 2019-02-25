sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,22 Euro		-0,01
-0,04 %
WKN: 591068 ISIN: FR0000127771 Ticker-Symbol: VVU 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIVENDI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,26
24,28
12:48
24,26
24,28
12:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIVENDI SA
VIVENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIVENDI SA24,22-0,04 %