OPPO 2019 Innovation Event Offers Partners Chance to "Get Closer"

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO has hosted its first global Innovation Event in Barcelona, Spain. Within the top 5 smartphone brands in the world, OPPO shared a number of announcements behind its advancements in mobile technologies in 2019. Debuting a world-first 10x lossless zoom technology and industry leading developments in 5G technology, OPPO is cementing its reputation as an innovator in the mobile communications space.

5G is the future of the smartphone industry, bringing with it new possibilities for creativity, imagination and closer connectivity. OPPO has brought the 5G era closer with the announcement of its first 5G smartphone and the OPPO 5G Landing Project.

OPPO has been anticipating and preparing for the arrival of 5G since 2015 and has invested in design and technology to ensure the production of a desirable phone, that doesn't compromise on functionality to accommodate 5G features and benefits. The hotly anticipated arrival of its first 5G smartphone looks set to revolutionize consumers' lives through 4K, 8K video download/upload/cloud-play, 3D video calling, 5G cloud gaming and multi-player AR/VR game, in-store navigation, AR shopping integrated, immersive, entertainment everywhere and more.

Those who attended the Innovation Event also got to witness the premiere of OPPO's showcase of exciting real-life applications that users will get to enjoy with 5G; from hologram calls to AR shopping as well as demonstrations of perfect scenarios to use 10x lossless zoom. OPPO will also have a presence at MWC in the Ericsson and Qualcomm booths, where visitors will get to experience cloud gaming through a live demo of SoulCalibur6 developed in partnership with Shadow, the leading high-performance cloud gaming company.

"We're proud to deliver our first Innovation Event for media and partners today," OPPO Vice President, Anyi Jiang, commented. "Innovation is our top priority and we have made many recent developments to bring the future into consumer's hands. We look forward to continuing with this commitment and bringing to market more advances particularly in 5G and photography."

At the Innovation Event, OPPO also presented the world's first 10x lossless zoom technology. Another industry first, OPPO further empowers users and provides everyone the opportunity to take professional style photographs, without fearing any loss of quality.

10x lossless zoom is a new technology created with industry-leading camera specifications including a triple-lens camera structure consisting of a telephoto lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, and main camera. To provide further value to users, OPPO also introduced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the main camera and the telephoto lens to achieve higher, anti-shake accuracy that brings people closer to the world around them so that they never miss the unmissable.

The OPPO brand takes inspiration from the amazing possibilities of the every day and in helping people to realize the beauty that is around them. Driven by consumer insights, OPPO has been investing heavily in innovation with a huge commitment to R&D. It is this commitment that helps OPPO to develop industry-first innovations time and time again, be it through image beautification technology, 5G, AI, AR/VR or other emerging mobile technologies.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

