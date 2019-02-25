ZEE5 and Apigate Announce a Landmark Partnership at Mobile World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, February 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Apigate's new-breed API ecosystem connects ZEE5's multi-lingual content platform seamlessly to viewers across the globe

Multi-lingual digital entertainment platform ZEE5 today announced a strategic partnership with Apigate to deliver the largest bouquet of content across languages and genres to audiences globally.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808397/ZEE5_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818489/Mr_Amit_Goenka.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818490/Archana_Anand_ZEE5_Global.jpg )



ZEE5, which is a part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) - a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse - offers 100,000 hours of Indian Movies, TV Shows, News, Music, Videos and exclusive Originals, across 12 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri and Gujarati. It also offers 60+ popular Live TV channels, including ZEE's best loved channels.

This collaboration brings the plethora of ZEE5's exciting content, including top TV Shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Jodhaa Akbar and Sembaruthi, blockbusters like Kedarnath, Veere Di Wedding and Mersal, and Originals like Abhay (Kunal Khemu), Final Call (Arjun Rampal), Rangbaaz (Saqib Saleem) and Sharate Aaj (Parambrata Chattopadhyay) to audiences in 11 countries globally, and will leverage on Apigate's next-generation API ecosystem to create innovative value propositions for customers.

Through this partnership, ZEE5 is leveraging not only Direct Carrier Billing which offers consumers a secure and convenient payment solution but also going beyond that to offer bundling, wallets and application to person messaging for all subscribers.

"As content creators, we're creating rich and engaging content across multiple languages for our viewers across the globe. We have an ambitious growth agenda to expand ZEE5's reach to a wider audience segment across global markets, and we're very happy to announce our partnership with Apigate, which will enable us to do that," said Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global.

"We've set out to establish ZEE5 as the clear go-to market destination for language content for South Asians and beyond, in the shortest possible time. We're thrilled to partner with Apigate for this, given their ability to remove the complexities of multiple contracts which enables us to scale quickly. We look forward to jointly taking our fabulous bouquet of content to markets around the globe," said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer- ZEE5 Global.

Zoran Vasiljev, Chief Executive Officer, Apigate, said, "We are excited to partner with a well-known brand like ZEE5, as this is a testament to the relevance of Apigate's platform in empowering digital transformation for businesses."

Raja Mansukhani, Senior Vice President APAC, Apigate, added, "Having built a world-class ecosystem of Mobile Network Operators, we are able to give ZEE5 access to customers all around the world by enabling expansion through one connection."

Apigate's global network reaches 3.5 billion people, comprising more than 110 mobile network operators across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

