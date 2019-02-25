Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 22-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.41p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.93p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---