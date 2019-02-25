Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 22-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1815.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 1832.29p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1770.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 1786.56p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---