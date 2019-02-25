sprite-preloader
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Result of AGM

London, February 25

INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited held on 25 February 2019 at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St. Helier, Jersey, the Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed.

Ordinary Business

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2018;

2. To re-elect Mr Peter Yates as a Director of the Company;

3. To re-elect Mr Michael Lombardi as a Director of the Company;

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditor of the Company; and

5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

Special Business

The following resolutions were passed as special resolutions.

6. To disapply pre-emption rights and authorise the issue of up to 20% of the total shares in issue;

7. To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares within the parameters specified;

8. That the period of notice for general meetings of the Company (other than

AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days; and

9. That the registered name of the Company be changed to Invesco Enhanced Income Limited.

The following resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

10. That the Company shall continue as a closed-ended investment company.

All Resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below:

ResolutionVotes in Favour (including votes at the Chairman's Discretion)Votes AgainstVotes Withheld
140,177,24356,315144,973
212,307,14657,31528,014,070
312,307,14657,31528,014,070
440,156,16170,139152,231
540,169,78163,777144,973
634,827,8995,390,247160,385
740,171,076124,47982,976
840,165,67662,918149,937
940,119,54768,279190,705
1040,245,20456,31577,012

Details of the voting results will shortly be available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at

www.invesco.co.uk/enhancedincome

A further announcement will be made as appropriate when the name change is due to become effective.

25 February 2019

All enquiries

Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01534 825323


