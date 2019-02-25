Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Result of AGM

INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited held on 25 February 2019 at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St. Helier, Jersey, the Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed.

Ordinary Business

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2018;

2. To re-elect Mr Peter Yates as a Director of the Company;

3. To re-elect Mr Michael Lombardi as a Director of the Company;

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditor of the Company; and

5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

Special Business

The following resolutions were passed as special resolutions.

6. To disapply pre-emption rights and authorise the issue of up to 20% of the total shares in issue;

7. To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares within the parameters specified;

8. That the period of notice for general meetings of the Company (other than

AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days; and

9. That the registered name of the Company be changed to Invesco Enhanced Income Limited.

The following resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

10. That the Company shall continue as a closed-ended investment company.

All Resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below:

Resolution Votes in Favour (including votes at the Chairman's Discretion) Votes Against Votes Withheld 1 40,177,243 56,315 144,973 2 12,307,146 57,315 28,014,070 3 12,307,146 57,315 28,014,070 4 40,156,161 70,139 152,231 5 40,169,781 63,777 144,973 6 34,827,899 5,390,247 160,385 7 40,171,076 124,479 82,976 8 40,165,676 62,918 149,937 9 40,119,547 68,279 190,705 10 40,245,204 56,315 77,012

Details of the voting results will shortly be available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at

www.invesco.co.uk/enhancedincome

A further announcement will be made as appropriate when the name change is due to become effective.

25 February 2019

All enquiries

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01534 825323