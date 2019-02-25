MTI Wireless Edge LTD. Receives Patent for Wide Band Dual Polarized Antenna Array

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Wireless Edge is pleased to report the certification of a patent for a wide band dual polarized flat panel antenna array.

This patent enables much higher bandwidth coverage in one antenna array thus covering many more frequency bands providing our customers greater flexibility and improved performance.

Dov Feiner, MTI's General Manager, commented, "We see this as an important milestone in our antenna offering - we invested in new technology on this development, we are implementing it in many frequencies for multiple antennas. We are happy it was recognized by the patent officers."

MTI Wireless Edge LTD. is exhibiting at MWC 2019 Hall 6 Booth 6J22 showcasing antennas based on this patent as well as our other recent innovations.

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Limited develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Commercial applications include LTE, CBRS, TVWS, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G and Small Cell Backhaul. Antenna types include MIMO, Dual Slant, Double Dual Slant, Omni, Base Station & CPE antennas.

For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals.

Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous ground, airborne, naval and submarine platforms worldwide

With over 40 years of experience, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications.

For more details contact:

Eran Shmulinson

Sales & Marketing Director

Tel: +972-3-9008900

Fax: +972-3-9008901

Email: eran.shmulinson@mtiwe.com www.mtiwe.com