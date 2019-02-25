Six-calorie Fit4style Spray n Go Boosts Real-time Sports Performance

Zero Caffeine - Maximum Energy

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matok V'Kal, Ltd., launches its new, user-friendly, six-calorie solution to help boost stamina during high-endurance workouts and sports activities.

Revving up sports nutrition, Matok V'Kal Ltd. has created a new category for on-the-go sports nutrition sector with its launch of Fit4style Energy Spray. The quick-shot mint-flavored spray is composed of a refreshing formula that gives an extra energy kick to consumers with active lifestyle and to fitness enthusiasts engaged in high-endurance sports. Fit4style energy spray can help maintain stamina for up to 75 minutes, without caffeine and with only six calories.

Here is the link for the video: https://youtu.be/S-Po6_kCUnQ.

The innovative oral energy spray comes in a fashionable convenient-to-carry reusable package in either blue or red. It can be clipped to any garment for easy access during running or any other sport activity. All one needs to do is spray it in the mouth to receive a boost of energy.

The minimal calorie count means Fit4style Energy Spray also won't stress the digestive system during a workout.

How it works:

Each unit of Fit4styleEnergy Spray delivers 1.3 gr. of carbohydrates and mint extract that coats the mouth. Studies[1] indicate that the presence in the mouth of certain carbohydrate compounds can help mimic ingestion of caloric energy, fooling the body into generating a short burst of extra energy.

Fit4style Energy Spray was created under the inspiration and guidance of the food-tech innovation experts at Practical Innovation Ltd. "Fit4style Energy Spray offers a new solution for short-duration, high-endurance workouts and sport activities," says Noam Kaplan, CEO of Matok V'Kal. "The innovation is backed by a growing body of research and recommendations by global sports groups that found that, in a workout of up to 75 minutes, there is no need to consume carbohydrates; it is sufficient to have their presence in the mouth. By tricking the mind into believing it is being nourished - relying on the sensation of food energy without actually providing it - the information is converted into actual energy."

The Carbohydrate Mouth Rinse effect

According to Science magazine[2], the human tongue might actually have a sixth sense. Researchers have found that in addition to recognizing the five taste types, tongues also detect the presence of carbohydrates, the body and brain's main source of energy. Several animal studies have shown that some mammals can distinguish between sugars of different energy densities.

A similar ability has been proposed in humans, with research showing that simply rinsing the mouth with certain carbohydrates can improve physical performance by activating areas of the brain that control movement. How this works is still unclear, but the effect has been designated the "carbohydrate mouth-rinse effect." This may explain the age old and somewhat odd-looking practice amongst sport professionals who are often seen taking a swig of liquid and swishing it around the mouth before spitting it out. Fit4style gives the same effect without the need to spit out the solution. Just spray and go.

The new product contains peppermint extract, which not only contributes a refreshing flavor but contributes to the energy increase. This is based on a double-blind clinical study showing that oral ingestion of peppermint oil incurs instant effects on physiological parameters and exercise performance after 5 minutes, with incremental improvement after one hour.

Visit us at FOODEX Japan, Tokyo, Stand No. 10E40

About Matok V'Kal

Matok V'Kal Ltd., a food manufacturer since 1975 that produces sugar substitutes under the brand names "Matok V'Kal" and "Sucra Diet," is introducing a new sports energy product line under the brand name "Fit4style." Matok V'Kal works to introduce products that will benefit its customers and promote healthy and active lifestyles.

The manufacturing plant is certificated of ISO 9001:2015 and BRC.

