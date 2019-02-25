OriginGPS Enhances IoT and GNSS Product Lines With New Products Revealed at Embedded World 2019

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, February 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The new OriginIoT NB-IoT/CAT M system will reduce solution costs, and provide speedand crucial 2G fallback, while the newly released GNSS module enables switching between integrated and external antennas viaan on-board RF switch.

OriginGPS, the global market leader in small-format GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, announces first new advanced products of the year. OriginGPS has been busy cooking up technological innovations for its miniature devices to enable addressing customer demands from additional market verticals.

OriginIoT systems enable developers to rapidly develop IoT products with stackable add-ons, while all data is configured from the cloud, and no additional embedded code or RF knowledge is required. Addressing the global IoT market with faster data transmission and competitive prices, the OriginIoT NB-IoT/CAT M with 2G fallback will be suited to devices that are battery-powered and transmit data only occasionally, such as parking and agriculture applications, resulting in a very long sensor battery life, typically 10+ years. The new model will be released later this year.

OriginGPS latest release is the multi-constellational ORG1518-MK06 module. It combines low power modes for extended battery life, 8MB built-in Flash memory, AGPS support for extended ephemeris improving position calculation, and UART+I2C or UART+SPI interfaces. But the icing on the cake is the ultra-sensitive integrated patch antenna, which easily switches over to an external antenna via an integrated RF switch. The ORG1518-MK06 is ideally suited for solutions requiring multiple antenna options, such as automotive aftermarket and agriculture applications.

"The new products are based on OriginGPS patented technologies and retain the miniature footprint for which the company has become synonymous with", said Robert van Tilburg, VP Global Sales and Business Development of OriginGPS. "We are excited to offer our customers additional features and options to choose from, enabling them to reduce overall solution costs. 2019 is going to be an exciting year with technology advancements facilitating our product offering with more personalized IoT and GNSS products."

OriginGPS will be presenting its products with customized IoT and GPS demos at Embedded World 2019,Nuremberg, Feb26-28, Hall 3, Booth 3-121.

OriginGPS partner, Gemalto, will also be presenting OriginIoT demos at Hall 3, Booth 3-438. Gemalto's Cinterion LTE-M module is integrated in the OriginIoT systems to provide 2G, 3G, Cat1, Cat-M and NB-IoT cellular communication.

OriginGPS develops fully-integrated, miniaturized GNSS, and integrated IoT solutions for developers. For over a decade, our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high performance modules with the smallest footprint on the market, and supporting a range of verticals, such as asset tracking, law enforcement. precision agriculture, consumer IoT, fleet management, smart, cities, healthcare, smart grids, industrial IoT, wearables, pet/people tacking, and smart homes. origingps.com

