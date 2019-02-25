Cordoba and Bell Copper to Extend K-20 and Target Porphyry Copper System

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2019) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of diamond drilling activity at the Perseverance porphyry copper project, located in northwestern Arizona, USA. The Perseverance project is under a Joint Venture with Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper").

Cordoba previously announced that diamond drill hole K-20 was halted at a depth of approximately 1,045 metres pending further geological review (refer to Cordoba's news release dated January 21, 2019). However, after detailed discussions between geologists at Cordoba, Bell Copper and High Power Exploration Inc. ("HPX"), the Company has decided to further extend K-20 to a target depth of approximately 1,250 to 1,400 metres.

K-20 is believed to be located at the edge of the porphyry copper system, as indicated by a deep resistivity low located by a Magneto-Telluric ("MT") survey completed by a previous joint venture partner with Bell Copper in 2017. Deepening the hole may be able to explain the source of the low resistivity anomaly that appears to lie below and to the SE of the current bottom of K-20.

Technical Information & Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Charles N. Forster, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Forster is the Vice President Exploration for High Power Exploration Inc., Cordoba Minerals' majority shareholder, and is not considered independent under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Forster has more than 45 years of diversified mineral exploration experience in Canada, the United States, Sub-Saharan Africa, Portugal, China and Mongolia. From 2001 to mid-2008, he was the Senior Vice President of Exploration at Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia for Ivanhoe Mines (now Turquoise Hill Resources). During this time, he led a team of multi-national and Mongolian geologists in the discovery and delineation of the world-class Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold porphyry deposit.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is currently exploring its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba has also entered into a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement to explore the Perseverance copper porphyry project located in Arizona, USA. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Figure 1: MT Layers with IP model and drill hole locations overlain. Note that no drill holes have tested the MT resistivity low, as shown in pink below. K-19, if extended, would go through the centre of the target.





