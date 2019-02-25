MyLife.com, Inc.: MyLife Launches Online Dating 'Reputation Score' Profile Rating Solution to Protect Women

Reputation ScoreTM to Make Online Dating Sites Safer in United States with Enterprise-Level Reputation Score Solution

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / MyLife.com, Inc. the leading Reputation ScoreTM provider; enhancing safety, credibility, and trust for marketplaces, announced today it is now offering its Reputation Score to online dating services, allowing single women and men to do surface level background checks on one-another prior to meeting in person. The new user rating system, engineered specifically to enhance trust by providing transparency of a user's actual background history, is expected to launch soon as part of a larger social impact initiative supporting the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

The Reputation Score improves current marketplace rating and review systems by providing a more accurate and complete score based on an individual user's verified background report to establish trustworthiness. Online marketplaces will now have a familiar 5-star rating system that is based on much more than "site-specific" posted reviews to establish credibility. MyLife's Reputation Score solution provides transparent access to all participants' public background and social information. This enables single women and men to make better decisions based on a person's past and present behavior.

Recent research shows over 4,000,000 negative outcomes of online dating worldwide; including approximately 16,000 abductions, 100 murders & 1,000s of rapes. These crimes were committed by people whose true identities could not be verified and had no background reports accessible. If this information was avaibale, it would have shown they were dangerous prospects for a date.

A national survey related to safety and trust within marketplaces also revealed:

55% of respondents would trust people on online sites if they showed background information with Reputation Scores.

75% of people said they would use these websites more often if they verified and Background checked people and made the data available.

Only 16% of users trust the companies and people they meet on these sites.

A recent FTC report shows only 8% of people say they are comfortable doing business with someone on marketplace platforms.

MyLife.com CEO Jeff Tinsley commented; "A significant number of crimes are occurring in online marketplaces but more specifically, online dating. These crimes can be prevented by simply giving singles more visibility to who is on the other end of the computer. Online marketplaces are telling users via their rating score, that the person on the other end is trustworthy. But are they? Our reputation score will help answer that question and reduce risk in these online dating sites while simultanesouly enhancing trust to drive greater usage and build safer relationships."

About MyLife.com, Inc.

MyLife is the leading reputation platform, allowing people to control their personal information to improve their lives and make informed decisions about others. The company provides public background data on more than 325 million verified identities within the United States. Both individuals and businesses use their data to create trust both off and online. In business since 2002, MyLife has amassed 42 million registered users, added nearly 4 million new members in 2018, and its background data has appeared in more than 2 billion searches online.

*MyLife is a proud supporter of ReputationMatters and the United Nations SDG's

