Appian Corporation: Appian World 2019 Hackathon is Now Open

RESTON Va., Feb. 25, 2019) is offering up to $10,000 for the winning projects in the Appian World 2019 Hackathon. The annual online Hackathon will showcase the effectiveness of Appian's low-code platform for quickly building impactful business applications. Submissions are being accepted through April 15, and participants are not required to be Appian customers.



Finalists will be invited to attend Appian World in San Diego, CA from May 13-15 where they will demo in-person to an all-star panel of judges, and winners will be announced from the main stage of the conference.

To register for the Hackathon, visit https://appian.devpost.com/ . In order to be considered, include a demo video (hosted on YouTube, Vimeo, or Youku). This should incorporate a step-by-step visual demo, and additionally, a way to access your working application for judging and testing.

The top-three Hackathon winners will receive the following:

• First Place

$5,000 cash and four free passes to Appian World 2020

Appian deluxe promotion:

- Featured promo on Appian.com, Appian AppMarket (if app is in the market), and Appian Community

- Joint webinar and collateral

- Blog post on Appian.com

- Press release

•Second Place

$3,000 cash and two free passes to Appian World 2020

Appian promotion:

- Featured promo on Appian AppMarket (if app is in the market) and Appian Community

- Blog post on Appian.com

•Third Place

$2,000 cash and one free pass to Appian World 2020

Appian promotion:

- Featured promo on Appian AppMarket (if app is in the market)

- Blog post on Appian.com

Appian World 2019 conference registration is available here .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com