Cambium Networks to Integrate Terragraph Into cnWave 60 GHz Wireless System

Facebook's Terragraph Connectivity Technology to be Embedded in Upcoming Cambium Networks 60 GHz Multi-Mode Wireless Technology to Bring Gigabit Connectivity to Urban Areas

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that they are working with Facebook to build high-speed connectivity solutions using Terragraph. Terragraph connectivity technology will be embedded in Cambium Networks' upcoming cnWave 60 GHz multi-node wireless system, bringing high-speed gigabit connectivity to urban areas.

"We're excited to work with Cambium Networks as they develop high-speed connectivity systems based on Terragraph technology," said Dan Rabinovitsj, Facebook's vice president of Connectivity. "With Terragraph, we're collaborating with our ecosystem partners to solve the urban bandwidth challenge by enabling operators to deploy cost-effective gigabit wireless networks at scale."

"Cambium Networks is excited to join Facebook in their mission of bringing new technologies to scale up wireless networks and improve speeds, around the world," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "We believe multi-mode 60 GHz solutions with the built-in resiliency of Terragraph, will enable rapid, cost-effective last mile connectivity, increasing access network capacities and delivering a much richer application experience for end users."

"Cambium Networks has invested in significant R&D to create 14x14 Multi-user Multiple-input, Multiple-output (MU-MIMO) radio technology, which makes it well positioned to innovate on 60 GHz wireless spectrum," said Rohit Mehra, Vice President, Network Infrastructure, IDC. "Combining Cambium Networks' history of wireless innovation and product delivery with Facebook's Terragraph technology gives customers highly efficient and resilient mesh networks built over a strong foundation of wireless deployments."

About cnWave

cnWave is the forthcoming member of Cambium Networks' wireless fabric family of solutions. The 60 GHz (V band) compact form factor cnWave nodes are easily mounted on street furniture and are capable of operating in Point-to-point (PTP), in Point-to-Multipoint (PMP) or in efficient mesh modes, for last mile access to subscriber homes, enterprises, multi-dwelling buildings, CCTV networks, public Wi-Fi networks or potentially as backhaul for small cell 4G or 5G network traffic.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

Media Contact:

Sara Black

213.618.1501

sara@bospar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/117974/cambium_networks_logo.jpg