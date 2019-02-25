ITC Global Inks Multi-Year Partnership Agreement with Thuraya

Contract to Provide HTS Coverage and Custom Network Options for Diverse Mobility Markets

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Global, a leading provider of satellite communications to remote and harsh environments, announced today that it has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Thuraya, a leader in L-Band services, to provide access to next-generation, high-throughput connectivity via the Panasonic network. ITC Global is a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, delivering high-speed, high-capacity connectivity to customers across the oil and gas, mining, merchant maritime and passenger vessel markets.

Dubai-based Thuraya is a subsidiary of Yahsat, a United Arab Emirates' satellite operator, and provides communications services for customers in the maritime, energy, government, enterprise and humanitarian NGO markets.

The multi-year partnership agreement includes access to ITC Global's VSAT solution, expanding Thuraya's portfolio and enhancing service delivery for its customers via Panasonic's global mobility network. As part of the agreement, ITC Global and Thuraya have collaborated on the development of a custom network offering, providing connectivity via a highly redundant satellite solution, with options for bundling the capability with Thuraya's L-band service.

Region-specific and global offerings are now available for Thuraya's customer base, enabling delivery of increased bandwidth and extended satellite coverage throughout transits and at operational sites. The network consists of HTS beams to overlap and complement Thuraya's L-band coverage areas, allowing customers to benefit from the Panasonic global network to augment the L-band footprint.

"This partnership represents the mutual goals of both organizations in reaching an expansive and diverse customer market across many industries which require mobility support," said Kevin Franciotti, Vice President, Global Channel Partnership at ITC Global. "Additionally, ITC Global's access to large amounts of bandwidth through Panasonic and the technology roadmaps for the future present an opportunity for long-term growth. Given these synergies, it is exciting to establish this partnership with Thuraya, and we look forward to working together to serve its more than 40 distributors operating across the globe," concluded Franciotti.

"ITC Global's HTS coverage with multiple beams in key regions was a significant factor for us in its selection as a service provider. Most importantly, their flexibility and willingness to collaborate on a custom solution to serve Thuraya's customer base was the critical component in making our decision to move forward with this agreement, which is key to our future growth," said Shawkat Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer at Thuraya.



About ITC Global

ITC Global is a leading provider of satellite communications to the energy, mining, maritime, hospitality and NGO markets. Companies in remote and harsh environments require communications with both global coverage and unwavering customer service. ITC Global enables improved real-time decision-making and enhanced health, safety and environmental management through a unified communications solution, tailored to the requirements of each client. Solutions include custom network design, hardware implementation, field engineering, technical support and enterprise-grade satellite bandwidth. ITC Global operates 24x7 carrier-class networks across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It became a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation in 2015. For more information, visit www.itcglobal.com.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Thuraya, is the mobile satellite services subsidiary of Yahsat, a leading global satellite operator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), fully owned by Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya's superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company's diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

