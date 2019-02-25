Infobip Unveils Its New Visual Identity

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, global cloud communication company for businesses is unveiling its new visual identity today. The company enables a broad range of messaging channels, tools, and solutions for advanced customer engagement, authentication, and security.

The new visual identity includes a new design, a new logotype, and a new brand claim Worlds Connected. Reflecting not only the company's vision connecting the physical worlds supported by Infobip's global presence and local reach but also connecting the "worlds" of communication channels. empowering the company's clients delivering memorable customer experiences.

Reflecting the ever-changing communications landscape and Infobip's growth, the new visual identity is emphasizing Infobip's communication platform at the core of the company and its vital role in the global communication ecosystem.

"We are essentially the catalyst for the business success of our partners and a simplifier - simplifying the complexity of global messaging, enabling clients to effortlessly reach their customers in-line with local regulations in a personalized way,' said Sanja Buterin, Marketing Director at Infobip.

Infobip has expanded to include 61 offices around the world, reaching 7 billion devices and things in over 190 countries.

"The magnitude of innovation within our industry enables new opportunities. Along with Infobip's exceptional growth, our fresh, new visual identity furthers our momentum in providing the broadest portfolio of messaging solutions enabling business growth worldwide,' concludes Ms. Buterin.

The visual identity was created by an in-house design team in cooperation with Fabular Agency who has developed the new logotype. A holistic brand, easy to execute and recognizable throughout the world.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 60 offices on six continents offering an in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

