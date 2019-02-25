Netcracker Expands Strategic Relationship With Telefónica Group

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology have signed an agreement to partner with Telefónica UK to implement Netcracker's end-to-end BSS/OSS suite. The partnership further expands Netcracker's global, strategic relationship with Telefónica and underscores Netcracker's continued market leadership in BSS and OSS.

Telefónica UK will use Netcracker's comprehensive BSS/OSS suite comprising its Revenue Management, Customer Management and Operations Management solutions. In addition, Netcracker will also provide a comprehensive set of services, including Agile- and DevOps-based development, configuration and delivery.

Telefónica UK will integrate Netcracker's revenue management and customer management capabilities into its customer-facing environment. It will also integrate Netcracker's OSS capabilities within its IT and Network operations. To ensure rapid integration and delivery, Netcracker will leverage its Blueprint methodology to optimize delivery.

"Service providers around the world are choosing to work with us as leading suppliers of next-gen business and operations solutions. Our solutions allow our customers to become more agile and, in turn, give their customers the differentiated offerings they demand," said Roni Levy, General Manager of Europe at Netcracker. "We are excited to help our customers deliver the services and experiences their customers have come to expect."

