Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP), today announced that the company will participate in the following conference in March:
Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
- Date: March 11, 2019
- Presentation Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Boston
The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizon-pharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for the event.
About Horizon Pharma plc
Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it's personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.
