Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), a leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, will be exhibiting and presenting this week at Embedded World 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany.

What: At Embedded World 2019, Lattice Semiconductor will highlight the company's award winning FPGA-based solutions for flexible, always-on edge computing in smart factory, city, automotive, and home devices. Application demonstrations include human presence detection, gesture detection, people counting, and face ID solutions based on the Lattice sensAI stack and the Lattice Video Interface Platform, a modular video connectivity solution based on Lattice's small form factor, low-power FPGAs. Lattice is also presenting a paper on implementing a highly accurate, small form factor, low cost and power-efficient flexible neural network-based key phrase detection solution capable of operating without connecting to the cloud. Where/ When: Embedded World 2019, Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany February 26 28, 2019 Exhibition: Lattice Semiconductor Booth, Hall 4/4-679 Tuesday: 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Conference Paper Presentation: Conference Session 8.1: Intelligent Systems/Applications "Ultra Low Power Key Phrase Detection at the Edge" 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 26 Conference Counter NCC Ost

