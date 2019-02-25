Oncopeptides to present at the Cowen and Company Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday 11th March at 4:10 pm Eastern Standard Time

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announced today that Jakob Lindberg, CEO at Oncopeptides, will present the company at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on March 11th at 4:10 pm Eastern Standard Time, the presentation will be webcasted.

To access the webcast please use the link below:

http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen52/onco.st/

This information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CETFebruary 25, 2018

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen (Ygalo), a novel peptide conjugated alkylator that selectively targets multiple myeloma, belonging to the class of peptide-enhanced compounds. Melflufen is intended as an effective treatment of hematological cancers, and in particular multiple myeloma.

The goal with the current clinical study program is to demonstrate better results from treatment with melflufen compared with established alternative drugs for patients with multiple myeloma. Melflufen will potentially provide physicians with a new treatment option for patients suffering from this serious disease.

Visit www.oncopeptides.se for more information.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides AB

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

