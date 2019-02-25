

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer confidence weakened sharply in February to the lowest level in nineteen months, results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence fell to 4.0 from 6.8 in January. The reading was the weakest since July 2017, when the score was 3.3.



The survey showed that the business confidence rose to 15.9 in February from 15.0 in the previous month.



At the same time, the economic sentiment rose marginally to 13.5 from 13.4 in January.



The industrial confidence indicator rose to 0.3 in February from 0. Meanwhile, measures for confidence in the construction and trade sectors fell to 3.5 and 12.7, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX