Jazwares Global Expansion In 2019: Strategic Partnership with Toy Partner in Iberia

Sunrise, FL, Feb. 25, 2019a global leader in toys and licensing, announced its strategic partnership with the prominent Iberian distributor, Toy Partner. This new relationship will secure placement at retail complete with branded statements to build Jazwares' presence in this region."The Iberian market is essential to our global expansion strategy. It will effectively strengthen Jazwares' European presence, cultivating Jazwares into a household name in Spanish and Portuguese markets," says Arthur Ferreira, VP of International Sales.Hector Rubini, Chief Executive of Toy Partner adds, "We are proud to partner with Jazwares. We believe they are one of the most important players in the industry, and there is no doubt they will continue to bring excitement and innovation to the toy aisle. We are committed to providing all efforts to make Jazwares' brands benchmarks of success in Iberia.""The importance of growing Jazwares' global footprint is at the forefront of our international strategy in 2019. We're excited to see growth in this key European market." says Laura Zebersky, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazwares.Consumers in Iberia can expect to find Jazwares' licensed fan favorites on shelves this year including Fortnite, Domez, Roblox, and more.For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.About JazwaresJazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, collectibles, musical instruments, and consumer electronics. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Jazwares' mission is to entertain through the creation of innovative product. The company's portfolio features a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned brands along with leading global licenses, and includes acquisitions First Act, Russ Berrie, Applause, and Zag Toys.



