With effect from February 26, 2019, the subscription rights in Ortivus AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including March 8, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORTI TR B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012308187 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 169350 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from February 26, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Ortivus AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORTI BTA B 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012308195 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 169351 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Wilhelm Westberg, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB