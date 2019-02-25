Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eli Lilly and Company Eli Lilly and Company: Eli Lilly and Company Files Preliminary Proxy 25-Feb-2019 / 14:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY CALLS STOCKHOLDERS MEETING INDIANAPOLIS, February 25, 2019 - Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE / Euronext Paris / SIX: LLY) today informs its shareholders that it is holding the 2019 Annual General Meeting of stockholders of Lilly on May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. EDT at Eli Lilly and Company headquarters. We have established the close of business on February 26, 2019 as the record date for determining the registered shareholders entitled to attend, vote or grant proxies to vote at the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting. Lilly makes available free of charge on its website, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports filed with or furnished to the SEC as soon as reasonably practicable after Lilly electronically files these documents with, or furnishes them to, the SEC. These documents are posted on Lilly's website at www.lilly.com - under "Investors." The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's home page at www.sec.gov. To obtain copies of Lilly's preliminary proxy statement for its 2019 Annual General Meeting, and the necessary documents to vote your shares, please consult Lilly's website at www.lilly.com Eli Lilly and Company Investor Relations Lilly Corporate Center Indianapolis, Indiana 46285, U.S.A. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Eli Lilly and Company Files Preliminary Proxy Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GXWVOJHDBQ [1] Language: English Company: Eli Lilly and Company Lilly Corporate Center 46285 Indianapolis United States Phone: +1-317-276-2000 E-mail: hern_kevin_r@lilly.com Internet: https://www.lilly.com/ ISIN: US5324571083 Euronext Ticker: LLY AMF Category: Activity of the issuer(acquisitions, sales...) End of Announcement EQS News Service 780361 25-Feb-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5655bcb7ea3551046a009827923801d9&application_id=780361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2019 08:27 ET (13:27 GMT)