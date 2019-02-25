Today Samsung SDS announced a strategic partnership with VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software, aimed at delivering digital workspace solutions for mutual customers.

As part of the expanded collaboration between the two companies, Samsung SDS will offer VMware Workspace ONE an open and intelligent digital workspace platform to its customers as a VMware global System Integrator and System Outsourcer (SISO) partner. The two companies will complement each other's core competencies and expect to generate synergies and uncover new business opportunities in the public, finance, healthcare, and retail industries.

Samsung SDS expects to expand the limits of what's possible by strategically integrating its enterprise solutions with Workspace ONE digital workspace technologies (including unified endpoint management, conditional access control, and virtual applications and desktops).

"We are delighted to have strengthened our partnership with VMware through this agreement and by integrating the capabilities of both companies, Samsung SDS plans to proactively explore new business opportunities and strengthen our global market reach," said Sean Im, senior vice president, Solution Business Division Leader of Samsung SDS.

"Combining Samsung SDS' deep vertical expertise with VMware's digital workspace platform will provide our mutual customers with powerful solutions for unified endpoint management, enhanced digital workspace security and improved end user productivity and experience. We look forward to working closely with Samsung SDS to innovate new solutions to help our mutual customers navigate their digital transformation journeys," said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager of VMware's End User Computing business unit.

In addition to their focus on digital workspace innovation, the companies will also deepen their relationship in cloud and explore new possibilities in emerging technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and 5G.

About Samsung SDS

Samsung SDS was founded in 1985 and has been leading the digital transformation and innovation of its clients for over 30 years. With the vision to become a data-driven digital transformation leader, Samsung SDS utilizes advanced technologies such as analytics platforms, AI, blockchain and cloud to serve a diverse range of industries including intelligent manufacturing, global logistics, enterprise mobility, financial services and retail. For more information, visit https://www.samsungsds.com

VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

