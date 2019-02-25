sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,74 Euro		+0,07
+0,51 %
WKN: 871117 ISIN: US2328061096 Ticker-Symbol: CYP 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,883
13,975
15:54
13,89
13,98
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION13,74+0,51 %
DATA I/O CORPORATION5,55+2,02 %