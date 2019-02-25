Data I/O and Secure Thingz are democratizing security for connected devices with a secure manufacturing process from design through production

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers and Secure Thingz, a domain expert in security, microcontrollers, embedded systems and lifecycle management, will demonstrate secure provisioning of the Cypress Semiconductor Corp. PSoC 64 Secure microcontrollers (MCUs) on the SentriX Automated System, incorporating the Secure Thingz Secure Deploy architecture, at the Embedded World trade show February 26th - February 28th in Nuremberg, Germany at Hall 4, Booth 424.

Driven by the need to protect and secure connected devices from hackers and protect intellectual property from counterfeiting and cloning, the market for secure elements and secure microcontrollers is anticipated to grow to 4 billion units in the next 5 years. To better address the IoT device market, Cypress, the leader in advanced embedded system solutions, developed the PSoC 64 Secure MCU to bridge the gap between expensive, power-hungry application processors and low-performance MCUs and to provide a security foundation that enables designers to focus on their application.

"Today's secure elements can't scale at the level that IoT devices require," said Jack Ogawa, senior director of Embedded Security at Cypress. "PSoC 64 Secure MCUs provide a just-works designer experience for IoT application security while preserving the inherent flexibility benefits of a microcontroller. We chose to work with Data I/O and Secure Thingz because they are uniquely positioned to combine their expertise in secure provisioning and volume microcontroller programming.

"OEMs and consumers are concerned that IoT devices are vulnerable to cyber attacks and even weaponization. Many security experts agree a hardware-based approach is the preferred method to secure IoT devices," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O is excited to support the Cypress PSoC 64 Secure MCUs on the SentriX secure provisioning system for OEMs of all sizes and volumes. This collaboration accelerates our joint vision to make hardware-based security easy to deploy for customers worldwide."

"Connected devices face increasing threats from hacking and data theft, but OEMs are also worried about cloning, counterfeiting and protecting their IP," said Steve Pancoast, chief operating office at Secure Thingz. "Secure Thingz believes that the best approach to secure production is building in security from inception and a robust supply chain of trust that can support the entire product lifecycle. We are excited to support Cypress and Data I/O with our Secure Deploy architecture to enable PSoC 64 Secure MCU customers to develop a secure supply chain of trust for their connected products.

The secure manufacturing solution leverages the Secure Thingz Secure Deploy architecture and the Data I/O SentriX Secure Provisioning Platform. The Secure Deploy architecture features a high-security framework, ensures simple management of critical intellectual property within the development process, and secures key management targeted for development, manufacturing and applications ("root of trust"). The architecture integrates seamlessly into the Data I/O SentriX Platform.

Data I/O and Secure Thingz collaborated with Cypress for an end-to-end solution that includes secure development, manufacturing and downstream provisioning for OEMs of any size and volume.

At Embedded World, Data I/O and Cypress will demonstrate the end-to-end provisioning process from design through to manufacturing at Embedded World using the PSoC 64 Secure microcontrollers. Customers can set up a provisioning job at the Cypress booth 4A-148, transfer their provisioning job into manufacturing onto the SentriX system in Data I/O's booth #4A-424 and finally, received a provisioned and locked PSoC 64 Secure device.

About SentriX Secure Provisioning Platform

The SentriX Platform provides a trusted, secured and cost-effective provisioning solution for OEMs of any size to embed a hardware-based root of trust in silicon during the manufacturing flow for their IoT products. This process of provisioning silicon devices enables OEMs to add their own unique identity which is cryptographically tied to an embedded hardware based root-of-trust and can prevent unauthorized firmware from executing on the device. An IoT product secured in this way also enables OEMs to provide secure updates to their products in the field. Hardware based security enabled by the SentriX system also ensures supply chain integrity during the manufacturing process. Unauthorized production and cloning are prevented with this approach.

Learn more about SentriX at: www.dataio.com/sentriX

About Secure Thingz Secure Deploy Architecture

The Secure Deploy architecture is an advanced integrated solution for delivering the supply chain of trust. The Secure Deploy architecture has been designed to enhance and simplify security implementations across the lifecycle of product creation, manufacturing, and management. This enables organizations to build upon secure foundations to protect their intellectual property across the life cycle of their products.

Learn more about Secure Deploy at: https://www.securethingz.com/products/secure-deploy-architecture/

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, consumer electronics, markets and their programming center and contract manufacturing partners. Today, our customers manufacture tens of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, factory integration and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, ensuring success for our customers.

About Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz is the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management. In 2018, the company was acquired by IAR Systems Group AB, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development. Secure Thingz is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the emerging industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. The Secure Deploy architecture has been developed to solve the major security issues challenging the IoT. Secure Thingz solutions ensure a cost-efficient root of trust in low-cost microcontrollers to deliver a core set of critical services through the product lifecycle, alongside secure deployment, production and update infrastructure. Secure Thingz is a founding member and Executive Board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation (www.iotsecurityfoundation.org), the leading global organization for IoT Security.

