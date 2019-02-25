Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Viridium Announces Graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium' or the "Company') (TSX-V: VIR) (OTC PINK: VIRFF) is pleased to announce it has met the requirements of Tier 1 on the TSX Venture Exchange effective February 25, 2019. Tier 1 is reserved for the most advanced issuers with the most significant financial resources on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Jay Garnett, Viridium's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "Viridium's graduation to Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange is a further demonstration of the quality of our company's strength with the recent merging with EFX and of our management team. Graduating to Tier 1 status will provide the Company with a more favorable regulatory environment, decreased filing requirements and increased opportunity for participation by institutional investors. We would like to thank the TSX Venture Exchange for recognizing Viridium's rapid growth over the past couple of years, which was demonstrated by Viridium's license with Health Canada to grow and sell its medical cannabis.'

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is a consumer wellness and biotech innovation company based in British Columbia, and the parent company of operating subsidiaries involved in horticultural production (Experion Biotechologies Inc.), medical product production (EFX Labs), property development (Fish Trap Ventures Ltd.), and human resource management (Stave Lake Services Ltd.). Experion Biotechnologies Inc., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of cannabis, which operates in an 8,300 square-foot indoor facility outside of Mission, BC.

More information about Viridium can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

www.viridiumpacific.com

Jarrett Malnarick,

Info@viridiumpacific.com

604 837 8688

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536462/Viridium-Announces-Graduation-from-Tier-2-to-Tier-1-of-the-TSX-Venture-Exchange