

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer price inflation rose in January after easing in the previous three months, data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



Producer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.7 percent increase in December. In November, inflation was 2.9 percent.



Producer price inflation has been slowing since peaking at 5.3 percent in September.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased slightly to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent in December.



Among components, energy prices rose 5.1 percent from last year, intermediate goods and capital goods prices rose 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, producer prices for consumer goods fell 0.8 percent in January.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in January, after a 1.0 percent decline in the preceding month. Prices increased for the first time in four months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX