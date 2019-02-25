Ooredoo Selects Ericsson for 5G

- Latest Ericsson 5G technologies to enhance the digital lives of people across Qatar

- Ooredoo says deal will enable it to pursue smart cities, IoT, immersive events, and virtual reality opportunities

- Deal spans Ericsson Radio System, 5G New Radio, and Ericsson microwave solutions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Ooredoo Qatar to make its 'Supernet' fully 5G-enabled and enhance the digital lives of people, enterprises and industries across Qatar.

The 5G deal will see Ericsson Radio System, 5G New Radio solutions, and 10 Gbps microwave solutions digitally transform and modernize Ooredoo's existing mobile networks and introduce the latest 5G technologies across the country.

Ericsson's high-speed and low-latency 5G technology will help Ooredoo to meet growing data traffic demands and deliver high-quality mobile broadband and fixed wireless experiences.

Ooredoo is currently preparing about 1,200 network base stations to be 5G-ready. Once the network stations are completed and 5G-compatible devices reach the market, Ooredoo's 5G network will be able to provide download speeds of up to 100 times faster than 4G networks.

Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo, says: "Our partnership with Ericsson will provide the 5G foundation for our Ooredoo Supernet to enable Qatar's smart cities, digitally competitive Internet of Things industries, and immersive mega-events and virtual reality experiences. As 5G becomes mainstream across Qatar, we are dedicated to transforming industries and enhancing people's digital lives."

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Market Area Middle East and Africa, Ericsson, says: "We are partnering with Ooredoo to bring our latest 5G innovation to life in their nationwide network. 5G promises to accelerate the digitization of industries, presenting Ooredoo with new opportunities and enabling them to launch the most advanced technologies while improving the end-user experience with faster speeds and lower latency."

Ericsson recently enhanced its 5G Platform with portfolio additions across core, radio access and transport areas, as well as service orchestration. The add-ons make the platform more dynamic and flexible, enabling service providers to smoothly evolve their networks and deploy 5G at scale

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's digital lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Website: www.ooredoo.qa

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2019

Join or follow Ericsson at MWC 2019 in Barcelona from February 25 to 28 and experience the future of 5G and IoT innovation. We will present unique insights on 5G business opportunities and showcase use cases that enhance service providers' business and customer experiences. Take the opportunity to learn more about the latest trends and technology shaping the ICT industry, now and in the future. Join us live and online at www.ericsson.com/mwc

