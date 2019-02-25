Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: New World Health Brands Announces the Addition of CBD Tablets to its Line of Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: SRCO) announces the recent launch of a new product - CBD tablets - to their New World Health Brands CBD offerings. The company also has plans to expand its topical line to include additional skin care products such as lotions and serums to complement its existing line of salves and creams.

"Our tablet's formulation allows CBD to enter the bloodstream immediately when dissolved under the tongue, bypassing the digestive tract," says Sparta CEO, Anthony Havens. "Early positive customer feedback suggests that the tablets have been very well-received."

Havens reports that since his company launched New World Health Brands CBD in December, they have experienced encouraging expansion of its customer base. "We are beginning to see re-orders, which says a lot because people don't re-order what they don't like." He adds: "We are responding quickly to affiliate marketers and social media influencers who want to market our CBD products and the company has begun to seek other forms of retail distribution channels."

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ( www.spartacommercial.com ), through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires. The latest product offering, via www.newworldhealthcbd.com , offers a full array of hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, pet and livestock tinctures.

