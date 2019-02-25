Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2019) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) is pleased to announce that, since January 30, 2019, the Company has received proceeds of $1,134,775 as a result of the exercise of 6,078,700 previously issued common share purchase warrants. As of the date of this news release, the Company now has 59,673,064 common shares issued and outstanding.

The warrants were issued in connection with private placements and had exercise prices between $0.075 and $0.25 per share The Company intends to use the proceeds of the warrant exercise for mineral exploration and general working capital purposes.

About MAX Resource Corp.

MAX Resource Corp.'s focus is to explore and consolidate gold and platinum group mineral assets in the richly endowed Choco mineral district of Colombia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MAX RESOURCE CORP.

"Brett Matich"

Brett Matich, CEO and President

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxresource.com or the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com

For more information contact:

Brett Matich, CEO and President Tel: (+1) 604 365-1522

info@maxresource.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

