

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) confirmed it has received an acquisition proposal from Barrick Gold Corp. proposing an all-stock merger with Newmont, at a negative premium. The transaction proposal is conditional on Newmont not proceeding with its proposed combination with Goldcorp Inc. Newmont said its Board of Directors intends to fully evaluate the Barrick proposal and respond in due course, including providing advice to its shareholders.



Newmont noted that its pending transaction with Goldcorp offers optimal value with greater certainty and a proven management team and operating model.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX