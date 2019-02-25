Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Total Voting Rights 25-Feb-2019 / 13:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6 Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Transparency Directive the Company would like to notify the market of the following: As at 1 February 2019 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 7,983,785 Income Shares of GBP0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury. The above figure (7,983,785) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: George Bayer For Maitland Administration Services Limited Corporate Secretary ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7609 EQS News ID: 780739 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 25, 2019 08:52 ET (13:52 GMT)