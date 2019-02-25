Jinergy Named BNEF Tier 1 PV Module Supplier

JINGZHONG, China, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. (Jinergy), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, announced that Jinergy has been named as Tier 1 solar module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Independently developed by BNEF, the PV module manufacturer tiering system classifies PV module manufacturers according to their "bankability" and makes transparent distinctions among hundreds of PV module manufacturers worldwide. The strict selection criteria of PV module manufacturers makes it a reliable reference for PV manufacturer competitiveness analysis.

Through technical innovation and lean production, Jinergy has built up a global top 5% most advanced and cost-effective cell and module production capacity and supplies customers with high quality and reliable Poly C-Si, PERC Mono C-Si and HJT modules. Jinergy has also made remarkable achievements in overseas markets. In 2018, Jinergy's overseas shipments account for 40% of total shipments, achieving a major breakthrough since it started commercial operation. In the Indian market alone, Jinergy has shipped more than 600MW, ranking second among China-based PV module manufacturers exporting to India, with a market share of nearly 10%.

Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy, said, "Being named as BNEF Tier 1 module supplier means that we are recognized as a high-quality module supplier globally, and will accelerate our global market development. In 2019, overseas shipment will account for 50% of our total shipments. In the future, Jinergy will still work on technology and cost-reduction to further bring down LCOE of PV and promote utilization of renewable energy."

About Jinergy

Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.

By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.

Learn more at http://en.jinergy.com.

