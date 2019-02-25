Maru Group Canada Inc.: Maru Group Appoints Industry Veteran, Julie Paul, as Chief of Operations

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019and the Group has seen excellent performance since her joining. Prior to Maru/Blue, Julie was the SVP of Digital Services at Toluna. Her mission was to grow the global communities' business from a DIY SAAS offering into a full-service business. Over a period of five years she increased revenues 135% and enlarged the global client base with many top Fortune 500 brands. Julie also held a number of senior management positions at Ipsos before her move to Toluna.

"Julie has the right approach to people and getting things done," said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton. "She is a real asset to the company and I am delighted to promote her to the Maru Group Board," he added.

The promotion of Julie is a key step in delivery against the Maru Group strategy: to add value to our clients, continuously raising the quality of our work by using our points of differentiation:

our own technology (solutions apps and capabilities);

our own IP (wizards, metrics);

and our own high-quality sample.

"Julie is a change agent and will review our current model and be looking to implement continuous improvement to keep us moving forward in a way that reflects our strategy," said Parton.

Julie will be focusing on: organizing operations to optimize support for the business and our clients; build out panels as a core asset; and maximizing the use of our own proprietary platform, HUB .

About Maru Group

Maru Group ("Maru" or "The Group") is a technology-enabled market and customer insights company, whose brands are leading the way in the provision of research, insight and advisory services powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation. The Group is quickly emerging as an exciting challenger brand, disrupting the traditional market research and insights industry.

Established in 2016 by industry veteran Ged Parton, Maru uses in-depth knowledge of industry sectors and its state-of-the-art technologies to equip its clients with targeted and relevant insights at speed. These insights enable Maru's clients to adapt their corporate strategy and innovate quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

The Group is developing a portfolio of market-leading companies with growth characteristics, talented management teams and collaborative cultures that prize intellectual generosity.

Maru is backed by Primary Capital Partners LLP, a UK-based provider of private equity finance for high potential and growth companies.