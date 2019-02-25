ZTE, Wind Tre and Open Fiber Conduct the First 5G Video Call across the Mediterranean Sea

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has completed a video call on a 5G smartphone in collaboration with Wind Tre and Open Fiber. The demonstration, which complies with the 3GPP R15 standard, fully showcases ZTE's leadership as an international provider of technology solutions in telecommunications for businesses and mobile Internet consumers.

Based on the 5G pilot network in L'Aquila, the video call adopts ZTE's end-to-end 5G solutions, including RAN, core network, carrier and device. By means of two ZTE 5G smartphones, the video call was successfully made from Barcelona where Mobile World Congress is underway to L'Aquila, the city home of the Center for Research and Innovation on the 5G of ZTE. Consequently, ZTE's MWC booth in Barcelona presents the live streaming of the video content.

As strategic partners, ZTE, Wind Tre and Open Fiber have been conducting the 5G experiment of MISE in partnership with the University of L'Aquila, scheduled from 2018 to 2020. During this time frame, ZTE, Wind Tre and Open Fiber have jointly developed the first pre-commercial 5G network in Europe. In addition, at ZTE Wireless User Congress and 5G Summit, held in L'Aquila on November 15, 2018, ZTE and its partners carried out a 5G demonstration of HD UAVs and live streaming Panorama VR.

By virtue of its end-to-end technological performance, ZTE is committed to creating intelligent premium networks for operators in the 5G era. To date, ZTE has collaborated on 5G with 30 operators worldwide and has launched end-to-end 5G commercial products, fully satisfying the needs of the first wave of 5G network deployments.

In the future, ZTE will continue to work with its partners to fully promote 5G technology and accelerate its worldwide commercialization, providing global users with advanced 5G experiences.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

Media Contacts:

Alessio De Sio

ZTE Italia

Tel: +39 3666824010

Email: alessio.desio@zte.com.cn